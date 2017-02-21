Lindsay Lohan campaigning to be cast in 'Little Mermaid' remake

Mercifully, it’s been awhile since we’ve heard much from actress Lindsay Lohan, who fled Hollywood a few years back to take her traveling circus overseas.

Over the weekend Lohan, who hasn’t had a hit since 2004’s “Mean Girls,” posted a photo to Instagram reaffirming her past interest in playing Ariel in a live action remake of the Disney classic “The Little Mermaid” that may or may not be in the works.

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Feb 19, 2017 at 3:24am PST

The original caption on the photo read: “I will sing again, as #ariel #thelittlemermaid. @disney approve that. #billcondon directs it along with my sister @alianamusic singing the teme song for the soundtrack. Also @kgrahamsfb plays Ursula. Simply because, she is the best. Take one. @disneystudios.”

Someone must have objected to Lohan’s public assertion because the caption on the photo was later changed to the much less informative: “#thelittlemermaid.”

Disney has been tight-lipped about the project, but Lin Manuel Miranda of “Hamilton” fame has been linked to the remake. In November, he told Vulture that he was still in “super-early talks” and said that no formal contracts had been worked out.

As for Lohan in the role, it’s hard to imagine this as anything more than a pipedream for the infamously hard-living actress, who has more mugshots than successful film or television projects over the last decade.

Aside from the red hair, there is a laundry list of reasons why Lohan isn’t exactly a natural choice for the role, the most glaring of which is her age.

Lohan turned 30 last summer, and no one would accuse her of looking young for her age. The character of Ariel is just 16, which looking back is a bit young to be getting married.

LiLo might want to stick to pushing for a "Mean Girls" sequel, something that would actually be difficult to make without her.

