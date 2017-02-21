Cox Creek Parkway and Reservation Road to close in Florence for maintenance

The Cox Creek Parkway/Reservation Road over the dam near Florence will be closed for maintenance through Thursday, March 23.

Workers will be performing a number of routine, scheduled maintenance activities on the dam’s 49 spillway gates. The narrow workspace available requires the closure of the road for the safety of motorists and workers.

Barriers and gates will be in place during the temporary closure.

Drivers are encouraged to use the Singing River Bridge on State Highway 133/157 as an alternate route.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48