Citizens question state legislators at Huntsville public forum

More than 30 people seized the opportunity to speak for three minutes, unfiltered and unedited, to talk to 10 state lawmakers at the annual State Legislative Delegation's public forum in Huntsville on Monday evening.

Topics ranged from Medicaid to prison reform to midwifery. Many people shared their support or opposition to current legislation being discussed in the House and Senate, like the bathroom bill, the grocery tax bill, and the conceal carry bill.

The topic that probably earned the biggest round of applause from the crowd was when several people brought up the impeachment of Gov. Robert Bentley, but lawmakers gave no response to the question of what they're doing to further the investigation.

The legislators didn't respond to the majority of the statements that night, as Huntsville Rep. Anthony Daniels said, it was an opportunity to hear from the people they represent down in Montgomery.

“It's a great opportunity because we get a chance to hear from our constituents, hear from citizens from all across north Alabama and their concerns and some of the things they would like to see us work on,’ said Daniels.

