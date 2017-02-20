Remembering Madison Square Mall

Madison Square Mall opened on Wednesday, August 1, 1984 to a crowd of well over 100,000 shoppers.



The million square foot facility, dubbed the "Super Mall" was the largest mall in the state of Alabama at the time. Birmingham's Galleria opened a few years later and resembled a larger scale version of Madison Square. Three anchors stores were ready for business on opening day, Parisian, Castner Knott, and Pizitz. Sears opened two weeks later and JC Penney opened the following April.



At the same time, Madison Plaza shopping center opened across from the property with anchors, Food World, T.J. Maxx (the area's first), and a Service Merchandise.



In July 1985, Cobb Movies- Madison Square 8 theaters opened with the nick name "The Showplace of the Future". St. Elmo's Fire, Back to the Future, and Star Wars: Return of The Jedi were a few of the summer blockbusters shown on opening night. The first change to the mall came in 1987 when Pizitz was acquired by McRae's. In 1992, the movie theater was renamed Madison Square 12, with the addition of four theaters.



For the mall's 10th anniversary in 1994, Madison Square underwent a massive renovation inside and out to update the complex to appeal to shoppers of the 1990's. In 1998 Castner Knott was converted to Dillard's, after the department store chain acquired Mercantile stores, which Castner Knott was a division of.

The mall received new exterior signage in 2002, as well as a revamped marketing campaign, following the opening of Parkway Place Mall. In 2005, McRae's was acquired by Belk and converted during that summer.



The interior of Madison Square underwent another massive renovation in early 2006, ahead of the new Bridge Street Towne Centre that opened nearby in late 2007. That same year, Belk acquired Parisian and shuttered their smaller location, opting to renovate the larger Parisian's store at Madison Square. The former Pizitz/McRae's/Belk space remained vacant for the mall's final decade, despite efforts to create new office spaces in that portion of the mall.

In 2011, Dillard's was converted to a clearance center and less than a year later the announcement came that Belk would be moving from Madison Square to Bridge Street. This was the biggest blow to the mall in its final years. Belk moved out of the mall in October 2015 and Dillard's closed their clearance store the next year. In the mall's final years Sears and JC Penney continued to draw shoppers to the mall, despite smaller specialty shops leaving. Both remained open until one week before the demolition of the mall began on February 6, 2017.

Madison Square persevered through 32 years of economic ups and downs, the advent of online shopping, numerous department store acquisitions, and the shift from constructing enclosed malls to lifestyle centers.

