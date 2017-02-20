Remembering Madison Square Mall - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Remembering Madison Square Mall

By Allen Stroud, Reporter
Connect
Remembering Madison Square Mall Remembering Madison Square Mall
(WAFF) -

Madison Square Mall opened on Wednesday, August 1, 1984 to a crowd of well over 100,000 shoppers.

The million square foot facility, dubbed the "Super Mall" was the largest mall in the state of Alabama at the time. Birmingham's Galleria opened a few years later and resembled a larger scale version of Madison Square. Three anchors stores were ready for business on opening day, Parisian, Castner Knott, and Pizitz. Sears opened two weeks later and JC Penney opened the following April.

At the same time, Madison Plaza shopping center opened across from the property with anchors, Food World, T.J. Maxx (the area's first), and a Service Merchandise.

In July 1985, Cobb Movies- Madison Square 8 theaters opened with the nick name "The Showplace of the Future". St. Elmo's Fire, Back to the Future, and Star Wars: Return of The Jedi were a few of the summer blockbusters shown on opening night. The first change to the mall came in 1987 when Pizitz was acquired by McRae's. In 1992, the movie theater was renamed Madison Square 12, with the addition of four theaters.

For the mall's 10th anniversary in 1994, Madison Square underwent a massive renovation inside and out to update the complex to appeal to shoppers of the 1990's. In 1998 Castner Knott was converted to Dillard's, after the department store chain acquired Mercantile stores, which Castner Knott was a division of.

The mall received new exterior signage in 2002, as well as a revamped marketing campaign, following the opening of Parkway Place Mall. In 2005, McRae's was acquired by Belk and converted during that summer.

The interior of Madison Square underwent another massive renovation in early 2006, ahead of the new Bridge Street Towne Centre that opened nearby in late 2007. That same year, Belk acquired Parisian and shuttered their smaller location, opting to renovate the larger Parisian's store at Madison Square. The former Pizitz/McRae's/Belk space remained vacant for the mall's final decade, despite efforts to create new office spaces in that portion of the mall.

In 2011, Dillard's was converted to a clearance center and less than a year later the announcement came that Belk would be moving from Madison Square to Bridge Street. This was the biggest blow to the mall in its final years. Belk moved out of the mall in October 2015 and Dillard's closed their clearance store the next year. In the mall's final years Sears and JC Penney continued to draw shoppers to the mall, despite smaller specialty shops leaving. Both remained open until one week before the demolition of the mall began on February 6, 2017.

Madison Square persevered through 32 years of economic ups and downs, the advent of online shopping, numerous department store acquisitions, and the shift from constructing enclosed malls to lifestyle centers. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Parents make heartbreaking decision over son with autism

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:10 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:10:16 GMT
    KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)KMOV has chosen not to identify him by name or show pictures of what he currently looks like. (Credit: Wallens)

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

    More >>

    A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options. 

    More >>

  • Playmate tastes shame, ordered to clean up urban grit

    Playmate tastes shame, ordered to clean up urban grit

    Thursday, May 25 2017 12:44 AM EDT2017-05-25 04:44:32 GMT
    Thursday, May 25 2017 12:44 AM EDT2017-05-25 04:44:32 GMT

    A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal...

    More >>

    A Playboy centerfold who snapped a photo of a naked 71-year-old woman in a gym locker room and posted it on social media with insults about the woman's body is expected to appear in court to resolve a criminal charge in Los Angeles.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Kirbyville High School principal resigns, then shoots, kills self in parking lot

    Kirbyville High School principal resigns, then shoots, kills self in parking lot

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-05-24 15:31:33 GMT

    Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.

    More >>

    Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly