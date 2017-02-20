Wintzell's Oyster House closes Huntsville restaurant - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Wintzell's Oyster House closes Huntsville restaurant

Wintzell's Oyster House closed its location in Huntsville. (Source: WAFF) Wintzell's Oyster House closed its location in Huntsville. (Source: WAFF)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Wintzell's Oyster House has closed its location on Sanderson Street in Huntsville.

The company announced the closure on Facebook Sunday night. No reason was given.

All other Alabama locations are still open.

Wintzell's has operated in Huntsville for six years.

