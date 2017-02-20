Illegal alien arrested at DeKalb Co. poultry plant

An illegal alien from Mexico was working at Koch Foods in Collinsville. (Source: WAFF)

Could President Trump's new enforcement policies on immigration be hitting close to home?

An illegal immigr ant was taken into custody in DeKalb County.

According to the complaint, the man from Mexico was working here illegally and had already been deported before in 2013. According to that federal complaint, ICE agents went to Koch Foods in Collinsville on Feb. 8 to make the arrest.

Juan Lugo Pantoja was taken into custody and charged with reentering the country after being deported.

Agents noted they went to the human resources office who positively identified Pantoja but not by that name. Agents found he had purchased a fake Tennessee identification and social security card to obtain employment and not be detected through the E-verify system. The complaint also states that Pantoja also had his Mexican identification card in his wallet.

Pantoja remains in federal ICE custody.

