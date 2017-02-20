Get weather aware with storm spotter training - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Get weather aware with storm spotter training

The National Weather Service is offering multiple training courses for storm spotting in North Alabama

The purpose of the class is to educate a number of volunteers to help send reports to local emergency management and the National Weather Service. 

The free training is open to anyone who wishes to participate. 

Here's a look at upcoming classes in our area:
 

LOCATION DATE/TIME ADDRESS CONTACT NUMBER
Huntsville 2/21/2017
6:00-8:00 PM		 U.S. Space and Rocket Center 
Educator Training Facility
1 Tranquility Base		 256-890-8503
Huntsville 2/23/2017
11:00-1:00 PM		 Shelby Center for Science and Technology - SST 301
Room 301
University of Alabama at Huntsville		 256-890-8503
Huntsville 2/25/2017
3:00-5:00 PM		 UAH Shelby Center
Room 107
301 Sparkman Dr. NW		 256-890-8503
Winchester, TN 2/28/2017
6:30-8:30 PM		 Franklin County Rescue Squad
817 Dinah Shore Blvd.		 256-890-8503
Hanceville 3/2/2017
6:00-8:00 PM		 Colony Community Center
538 Colony Rd.		 256-890-8503
Pisgah 3/7/2017
6:00-8:00 PM		 Rosalie Community Center
County Road 355		 256-890-8503
Guntersville 3/9/2017
6:00-8:00 PM		 Marshall County EMA Office
3550 Creek Path Road		 256-890-8503
Florence 3/16/2017
6:00-8:00 PM		 UNA East Campus
1640 Tune Ave.		 256-890-8503
Rainesville 3/20/2017
6:00-8:00 PM		 Technology Center
409 Main St. East		 256-890-8503
Russellville 3/21/2017
6:30-8:30 PM		 Belgreen High School Auditorium
14220 Hwy 187 South		 256-890-8503
Lynchburg, TN 3/27/2017
6:00-8:00 PM		 Moore County American Legion
119 Booneville Highway		 256-890-8503
Moulton 3/30/2017
6:00-8:00 PM		 Lawrence County EMA
555 Walnut Street		 256-890-8503
Fayetteville, TN 4/11/2017
6:30-8:30 PM		 Lincoln County 911 Center
414 Jay St.		 256-890-8503



 

