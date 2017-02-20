3 charged in Marshall County kidnapping

Three people are in custody for kidnapping after stealing a man's truck in Albertville.



The incident started Saturday night off Martling Road. A man driving a truck was held at gunpoint and forced to get in the truck bed. Three suspects climbed into the truck and drove toward Albertville.



The victim was told to get out of the truck off Rose Road. The man used a phone at a nearby home and alerted Albertville Police.



The suspects were later spotted driving near Robin Drive in Albertville. Deputies attempted to stop the truck, and even fired at the truck, as the suspects drove toward the officials.



The vehicle stopped and all three were taken into custody. No one was hit by the gunfire.



Deputies found a handgun, a large bowie knife and methamphetamine inside the truck. All three have been charged with Robbery, Theft, Kidnapping and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance:

Julie Meadows of Guntersville, 34-years-old

Brian Eugene White of Albertville, 26-years-old

Rachel Leann Hill of Albertville, 21-years-o9ld

All three are in the county jail without bond.



Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48