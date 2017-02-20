My Take - Minimum Requirements

Two north Alabama lawmakers would like to make it a requirement that Alabama students pass a citizenship exam in order to graduate high school. Senator Arthur Orr and Representative Terri Collins, both from Decatur, are concerned about students having a "deficit" of knowledge regarding our country's history and government. As proposed, the bill would require Alabama students to answer a minimum of 60 questions out of 100 correctly in order to pass. These are the questions that immigrants are asked to become a U.S citizen. Results show that 93% of the immigrants pass the test, while only 65% of native-born Americans answer the same questions correctly. The bill failed last year due in part to some legislators feeling this civics test could result in lowering the graduation rate for Alabama students. Personally, I think requiring a student to achieve only a 60% grade to be eligible for graduation is not a daunting mandate. Furthermore, if this bill passes it would help future generations of Alabamians become more responsible and more engaged citizens. Let your lawmaker's hear from you if you agree.



