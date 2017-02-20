Albertville man killed in hit-and-run

Authorities are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Marshall County.

Alabama State Troopers say the fatal accident happened just after 7 p.m. Monday on Rose Road near Colquitt Road. The victim was found dead on the road.

The coroner's office identified the victim as 37-year-old Anthony Lynn Chaney.

Investigators say the driver left the scene.

No arrests have been announced at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

