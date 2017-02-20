Exchange online shopping benefits veterans

A new online shopping service for veterans is coming soon. It will provide tax free benefits and give back to the Tennessee Valley.

It’s called the Veterans Online Shopping Benefit. It’s a program for the more than 15 million veterans nationwide to shop online and tax-free through the Exchange.

“It’s a fantastic initiative we’ve been working on for years that we just got approval for,” said Gregory Templeton, general manager at the Exchange store on Redstone Arsenal.

Templeton said 88 percent of veterans don’t have the benefit to shop at the stores found on military installations. This is a way to give that option back to those honorably discharged veterans who didn’t retire from the military.

That’s not the only thing Templeton is looking forward to.

“It’s very exciting because currently the exchange gives back approximately two-thirds of our earnings back to the local community. Bringing the veterans on board, that’ll give more back to the Redstone community and their families,” he said.

When a veteran in the Tennessee Valley goes online and uses the new online shopping benefit, the money they spend will go directly back to Redstone and the quality of life program. The same is true for any veteran shopping within a 40-mile radius of a military installation in the United States when they shop through the Shop My Exchange website.

“As a retired military, that was one of the benefits I so dearly cherish,” said Willie Castile.

Castile is an Army veteran and shops at the Exchange store on the Arsenal. He said he welcomes the new online shopping benefit.

“I do believe that veterans ought to get accommodations. They served their country, esp. honorably served their country. One of the benefits for having done that is the ability to shop tax-free on a military installation or online,” said Castile.

“It gives those who didn’t get much when they got out of the service the ability now to give back,” said Templeton.

“Every dime that is spent here, the community benefits. That’s one of the things that is a win-win across the board,” said Castile.

The Veterans Online Shopping Benefit will official be available starting Veterans Day this year.

