Huntsville police investigating Subway burglary

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville police are investigating a burglary at a Subway just off of the Greenbrier exit. 

A Subway employee tells us they discovered the break-in when they arrived to work Monday morning and believes it may have happened overnight.

No one was there when it happened.

The burglar did get away with more than $400 in cash.

Huntsville police are investigating.

