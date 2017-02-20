Huntsville police investigating Subway burglary

Huntsville police are investigating a burglary at a Subway just off of the Greenbrier exit.

A Subway employee tells us they discovered the break-in when they arrived to work Monday morning and believes it may have happened overnight.

No one was there when it happened.

The burglar did get away with more than $400 in cash.

Huntsville police are investigating.

