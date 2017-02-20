Alabama A&M announces new police chief

Alabama A&M University will hold a swearing-in ceremony for its new Chief of Public Safety on Tuesday, February 21, on campus at 3 p.m.

The program welcoming Nadis E. Carlisle, Jr., will take place at the Ernest L. Knight Reception Center.

Carlisle served the Decatur, AL Police Department for more than 25 years and was named interim police chief for the City of Decatur in early 2016.

Prior to his period at the helm of the department, Carlisle held the rank of captain and was commander of the criminal investigation division.

