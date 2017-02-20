2 charged with robbing elderly man at gunpoint for $6

Florence police arrested and charged two people with armed robbery after they say the suspects robbed at gunpoint an 83-year-old man who was walking in his neighborhood of Indian Springs for $6 Sunday morning.

Investigators tell us the officers responded to the scene and spoke with the man, who was not harmed and were gathering information when a second call of a fight was received near the area.

Florence officers along with Lauderdale County Sheriff’s deputies responded and located Jacob Ryan and Jessica Long, who were taken into custody without incident.

A firearm was recovered during the investigation. Police also tell us that evidence indicates that Ryan and Long robbed the man for a small amount of money before fleeing the scene. Police tell us the total theft, in this case, was just $6, the pocket change that the victim had while out for a walk.

"The man is 83 years old retiree from the area and is out walking like he does everyday to get his exercise and these two individuals decided to take advantage of him," said Florence detective Alex Guynn.

Police said Jessica Long and Jacob Ryan waited for the old man to walk to a stretch of road without houses to rob him.

"Mr. Ryan jumped out with a gun and told our victim to get on the ground and took his money," said Guynn. "All the victim had was his cell phone and $6. He left the cell phone but took the $6."

"I just can't imagine, I'd be scared to death I'm sure and that's just a traumatic experience for anyone," said Martha Berry, a nearby neighbor.

She has lived in Indian Springs for 12 years and is shocked something like an armed robbery took place near her neighborhood.

"You would hate to hear of anything like that happening in our neighborhood but we know that it happens everywhere and its never too far from home," she said.

It didn't take long for Florence police to find the suspects. They responded to a fight call nearby where officers say they found clear evidence that pointed to Ryan and Long. The elderly man described the exact detail of the vehicle belonging to the accused thieves and good descriptions of them.

"He was a key factor on why we could make these arrests," Guynn said.

Long and Ryan both remain in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

