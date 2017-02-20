Huntsville Utilities announces two road closures

Huntsville Utilities’ has two separate road closures in Madison County for Monday, February 20.

Starting at 7 a.m., through Friday, February 24 weather permitting, Huntsville Utilities’ Natural Gas Crews will close the outside westbound lane of Cecil B. Ashburn Drive between Donegal Drive and Spring Gate Lane in Huntsville.

Crews will re-open the closed lane each day at 5 p.m. as they work to install a new natural gas service line.

Beginning at 9 a.m., Huntsville Utilities alternately close the eastbound and westbound traffic lanes of Bankhead Parkway between Maysville Road and Douglas Lane.

During this lane closure, one lane of traffic will remain open during the closure of the other lane as crews install a new natural gas line. Crews anticipate completing the installation and re-opening both lanes by 4 p.m. Monday.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas if possible. Motorist traveling through these areas are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present. Motorists should also be prepared for delays and shifting traffic patterns.

