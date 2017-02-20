Officials searching for Lauderdale County jail escapee

Law enforcement officials are searching for a man who escaped from the Lauderdale County Detention Center Friday night.

Officials say Kenneth Dewane Coker, 29, got out of a holding cell adjacent to the municipal courtroom. They say Coker was put into that cell after fighting with another inmate, and he somehow jimmied the lock.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said they've had issues with the locks before, the cell Coker broke out of is only typically used when court is in session.

"And this is just another issue related to that because otherwise they would have never use this cell as a lockdown and the cell wasn't designed for that," Singleton said. "But he is not a threat. He is not a dangerous person."

Coker was booked into jail in October for theft. He will now face escape charges as well.

Singleton said this is the first escape they've had in Two years. He said it's a problem of jail overcrowding.

Anyone who knows Coker's whereabouts is asked to call the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.

