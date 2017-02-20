Florence police investigate early morning robbery - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Florence police investigate early morning robbery

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer

FLORENCE, AL (WAFF) -

Florence police officers responded to a robbery at Darby and Cox Creek early Monday morning.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Florence Police Department at 256-760-6610.

