Limestone County teen killed in Sunday morning wreck - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Limestone County teen killed in Sunday morning wreck

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A teenager is dead following an early morning wreck on Sunday in Limestone County. 

19-year-old Morgan Lane Creel of Athens died when his car hit a tree off New Cut Road. 

The accident happened around 4:00a.m. just west of Athens. 

Creel was not using a seatbelt. He was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. 

Alabama State Troopers are investigating the accident. 
 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly