Police still searching for inmate who escaped Dora City Jail

Police in Dora, a small city 30 miles northwest of Birmingham, are still searching for an inmate who escaped Dora City Jail Saturday afternoon.

Dora PD reports Carey Gwen Stillwell was working as a trustee in the jail when he walked away from the facility. He was last seen wearing an orange and white jump suit with a brown coat.

Authorities do not believe he is armed or dangerous.

They do ask that anyone with information about Stillwell’s whereabouts contact the department.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48