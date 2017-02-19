Woman charged with manslaughter in 2017 Madison hit-and-run

A Madison woman could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted of manslaughter in a 2017 hit and run.



26-year-old Erica Nail was arrested in February of 2017 after police say she fled the scene of an accident in Madison.



75-year-old Carol Ann Arey was walking on Edgewater Drive when she was hit and killed.

Family releases picture to me of Carol Ann Arey who was hit and killed over the wkend walking on Edgewater Dr @waff48 pic.twitter.com/693ZeeeIl0 — Franklin White (@FranklinWAFF) February 20, 2017

Madison Police quickly identified a suspect who was later arrested and charged Nail with Felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

A Madison County jury was convened in January of 2018. The grand jury stated that Nail recklessly caused the death of Arey by striking the victim with her vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol.



Nail now faces a manslaughter charge, a Class B felony, that could result in a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.



