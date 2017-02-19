Madison Police make arrest in fatal hit and run on Edgewater Drive

On Sunday morning at approximately 6:00 a.m. Madison Police responded to a report of a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian on Edgewater Drive.

Traffic safety units and detectives responded to the scene, where they identified the victim as 75-year-old Carol Ann Arey of Huntsville.

Family releases picture to me of Carol Ann Arey who was hit and killed over the wkend walking on Edgewater Dr @waff48 pic.twitter.com/693ZeeeIl0 — Franklin White (@FranklinWAFF) February 20, 2017

Madison Police quickly identified a suspect who was later arrested and charged 26-year-old Erica Nail, also of Huntsville, with Felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

Nail has been booked into the Madison County Jail and is being held on $30,000 bond.

No further information is available at this time. The MPD investigation is ongoing, with additional charges possible.

