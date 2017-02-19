Madison Police make arrest in fatal hit and run on Edgewater Dri - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Madison Police make arrest in fatal hit and run on Edgewater Drive

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Image: Madison PD Image: Madison PD
(Source: Family of Carol Ann Arey) (Source: Family of Carol Ann Arey)
(WAFF) -

On Sunday morning at approximately 6:00 a.m. Madison Police responded to a report of a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian on Edgewater Drive. 

Traffic safety units and detectives responded to the scene, where they identified the victim as 75-year-old Carol Ann Arey of Huntsville. 

Madison Police quickly identified a suspect who was later arrested and charged 26-year-old Erica Nail, also of Huntsville, with Felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident. 

Nail has been booked into the Madison County Jail and is being held on $30,000 bond. 

No further information is available at this time. The MPD investigation is ongoing, with additional charges possible. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly