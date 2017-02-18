WATCH: SpaceX Sunday morning launch

On Sunday, Feb. 19 at 8:38 a.m. CST SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Dragon spacecraft to low-Earth orbit to deliver critical cargo to the International Space Station for NASA.



WAFF 48 will stream the launch in this story.



ON A MOBILE DEVICE? CLICK HERE TO WATCH.



The launch was originally scheduled for Saturday, but was scrubbed due to an issue with the second stage thrust vector.

If this is the only issue, flight would be fine, but need to make sure that it isn't symptomatic of a more significant upstream root cause — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 18, 2017

The late morning launch of its 10th Commercial Resupply Services mission (CRS-10) from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Dragon will separate from Falcon 9’s second stage about 10 minutes after liftoff and attach to the space station approximately two days after the launch.

SpaceX CRS-10 is the 10th of up to 20 missions to the International Space Station that SpaceX will fly for NASA under the first CRS contract.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48