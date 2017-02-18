Police identify victim in fatal hit and run on State Line Road

Update: Feb. 21, 12:58 p.m.

Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning announced Tuesday the identity of the victim of a fatal hit and run over the weekend has been identified.

Authorities are still investigating a fight and subsequent hit and run that took place at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning on State Line Road that left Kevin Bruce Bennett, 40, dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time, but two persons of interest have been identified and questioned by police.

Previously:

Madison County deputies are still investigating an incident last night that left one man dead.

Authorities believe a fight broke out between three men on State Line Road in the early morning hours Saturday, sometime between 2:00-6 a.m. An unidentified weapon was reportedly used, but all three parties walked away.

After the fight ended, the victim set out on foot from the scene. Shortly after he was struck by a vehicle, the driver of which fled the scene. The victim died at the scene.

Investigators do not know if the victim died due to injuries from the initial altercation or as a result of the hit and run. A full autopsy will be required to determine the cause of death.

The two other men involved in the fight were quickly identified. They were detained, questioned and ultimately released because there was not enough evidence to make an arrest.

No charges can be levied until an exact cause of death is determined.

Authorities have been unable to identify the make or model of the vehicle that struck the victim. They also don’t yet know whether the vehicle was driven by one of the two men involved in the altercation or someone else entirely.

The investigation remains ongoing, but State Line Road has since reopened.

