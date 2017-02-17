Huntsville drivers pay more for auto upkeep, study says

Be mindful of scattered debris from the weekend storms on your morning commute, but the weather is quiet this morning.More >>
With the wide area of damage, crews are working in the elements as quickly as safely possible to restore all affected customers.More >>
A manhunt in Madison County is underway for a murder suspect and authorities need your help in finding a man they believe to be “armed and dangerous.”More >>
Madison County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing in progress just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning.More >>
The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorist to expect significant delays when traveling Wilson Dam Rd. (Alabama 133/Alabama 157) in Muscle Shoals this week.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
