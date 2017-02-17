Huntsville drivers pay more for auto upkeep, study says

A recent study study found Huntsville has a much higher cost to drivers for upkeep than any other city in Alabama.

That study, conducted by the National Transportation Research Group TRIP, states that on average, Huntsville drivers spend more than $500 and spend 23 hours per year on wasted time and gas used up while they're stuck in traffic. Researchers say they also spend a total of more than $1,300 on upkeep annually.

The study also shows that 51 percent of roads in Alabama are in poor condition.

"You could get a brand new set of tires, have them on for maybe even a month, and you go down the road and pothole after pothole and it's knocking your alignment out of whack,”said Zach Jones of Express Oil Change and Tire.

Huntsville's urban development director, Shane Davis, said it's no secret the roads are in bad shape, and they're doing what they can to keep up with Huntsville's growing number of drivers.

“With the $250 million that is "Restore Our Roads" and about another $200 million we're doing with local roads, there's about a half a million dollars of federal roads within our community that need to be addressed quickly,” said Davis.

