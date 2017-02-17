Man accused of bringing drugs to Guntersville police station

Police in Guntersville made a large drug bust, and they didn't have to go far to find it.

Jeffrey James Stone of Albertville is now facing trafficking charges after he brought the drugs to the police department.

Drug task force officials say Stone came to the Guntersville Police Department on Feb 7 with the intention of bringing some items to a person housed there. But when he checked the items in, they found he was attempting to smuggle cigarettes to the inmate.

Stone was charged with promoting prison contraband.

That's when they conducted a search of his vehicle in the police parking lot. Agents say they found seven ounces, or seven times the legal trafficking weight, of methamphetamine on the front seat of the vehicle.

Stone has since been released on bond.

