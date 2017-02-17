Jackson County man found not guilty in love triangle murder case

A Jackson County jury found David Hutchins not guilty of murder on Friday.

Hutchins was on trial for the shooting death of Chris Timberlake on Thanksgiving Day 2014.

Hutchins' wife testified that she was in a relationship with Timberlake from 2008 to 2014 while both of them were married.

