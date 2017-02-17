Competency exam ordered for Huntsville man accused of killing wife, son

Stephen Marc Stone is charged with the capital murder of his wife and son.

A Madison County judge ordered a competency exam for a man charged with the capital murders of his wife and 7-year-old son.

Investigators say Stephen Marc Stone strangled and drowned his son Zachary and strangled his wife. The murders happened at the family's home on Chicamauga Drive in south Huntsville in February 2013.

READ MORE: Huntsville man indicted for capital murders of wife, son

Police say Stone took his two other children to his parents' home in Leeds before turning himself in to the Leeds Police Department.

During a Friday status hearing, the defense asked Judge Donna Pate to dismiss the indictment. Attorneys argued the Alabama death penalty statute is unconstitutional, therefore Stone should not be tried on capital murder charges. The defense based arguments on a recent decision ruling Florida's death penalty law unconstitutional. Prosecutors countered, stating higher courts decided Alabama's law is constitutional and is not the same as the overturned Florida law. Judge Pate stated she would likely rule on the issue next week.

Prosecutors gave the defense a preliminary forensic report involving an iPad. The full report is expected to be finished in the coming weeks. Prosecutors say the iPad has been in evidence since the beginning of the case, but was not investigated until it became clear the Stone's attorneys would pursue a mental health defense.

Judge Pate granted a pending motion for a competency exam. This will not be Stone's first mental examination since his 2013 arrest. Attorneys said it was important to reevaluate given the amount of time since previous exams. The order outlining the procedure is expected next week.

Stone's parents attended the Friday hearing. They requested private time with their son in the courtroom following the hearing. Courtroom staff then cleared the courtroom.

Stone's trial is scheduled for early March. Attorneys say it is doubtful the case will be ready for trial by the set court date. Stone remains in the Metro jail with no bond.

READ MORE: State seeks death penalty in Huntsville double murder case

READ MORE: Police search for motive in Huntsville double murder

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48