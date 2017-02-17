Suspect sought in multi-state ID theft case

The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of using a stolen identity to steal.

Sheriff Rick Singleton said the man in the photo has been posing as the owner of Bama Pools to rack up charges on their Lowe's business account for the past two weeks. He siad the suspect created a fake Alabama driver's license with his picture on it using the victim's name and a fake address.

The suspect allegedly said he has a businesses account at Bama Pools in Florence and is using the fake ID to make more than $20,000 in fraudulent charges from various Lowe's stores in Alabama and Georgia.

The suspect is described as white male in his 40s, with a mustache, between 6 feet and 6 feet 2 inches tall, and 170 to 180 pounds.

Investigators believe he has an accomplice or accomplices with him. So far, he is the only one seen inside the stores in video footage. There were two trucks involved in one of the incidents

The white truck used in each instance appears to be a GM late-model, four-door, ton truck. It has some sort of brush guard, amber lights on the top and a flat bed with a toolbox on it. It has a third-wheel attachment for a large goose-neck trailer that they are using to haul the merchandise. There is no license plate on this truck.

Another late-model, dark-colored GM four-door truck appears to have been used alongside the white truck in one instance, pulling another trailer.

The suspect faces multiple felony charges of identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card, forgery, and theft by deception.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or vehicles is asked to contact the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.

Singleton said Lowe's has been very cooperative in the investigation.

