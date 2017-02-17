New Marshall County DA appointed

Marshall County's interim district attorney, Everette Johnson, has been appointed as the new district attorney.

Gov. Robert Bentley's office confirmed Johnson's appointment Friday.

Johnson takes over for Steve Marshall, who was appointed as the new Alabama attorney general last week.

Johnson was born and raised in Marshall County. He's practiced law for 36 years and been with the Marshall County District Attorney’s Office for 30 years, serving as chief assistant district attorney for 18 years.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48