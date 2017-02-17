Parental warning: 'Teenage Tinder' app links kids to strangers

Online safety experts are issuing a warning for parents about a controversial new app nicknamed "Teenage Tinder" and "Tinder for Kids." There are concerns about online predators using it to contact children.

The Yellow app only works if the user agrees to share their location, and it connects users with others within the same general area.

Once a user downloads Yellow, they can communicate via Snapchat with other people who may or not be the age they say they are and who mostly live within a 60-mile radius.

There are no barriers to keep young children from using it.

Beth Jackson, a therapist with the National Children's Advocacy Center, said there will always be more apps coming out and more potential for "stranger danger" online. She said the best advice for parents is to talk with their kids about it.

"Unless you've seen somebody in real time in real life, they may not be who they say they are. And secondly, be careful about how much information you're putting out about yourself via any kind of app or social media device, whatever that is," she said.

Jackson said some kids will hide everything they're doing online if parents push too hard, but that parents do need to know what to look for, and how to do it.

"Parents need to be aware of some basic knowledge when it comes to what to look for on their kids' phones, and privacy is a myth when it comes to social media for any of us," she said.

The NCAC recommends a website parents can bookmark that provides updates on internet safety issues, has information about new apps out there. To go there, click on connectsafely.org.

The following links are also available:

