Guntersville high school grad now Auburn SGA President

A former Guntersville SGA President is now SGA President at Auburn University.

Jacqueline Keck, a young woman with a lot to be proud of, served as SGA president during her time at Guntersville High School, but never thought she would be taking on the role at Auburn University.

"I do remember being on a road trip with my dad and I said wouldn't it be cool to be SGA president in college. And I was not sure where I was going at the time. You know, my dad is an engineer and very practical, and he was like yeah honey whatever you think. He said, do you really think that's possible? I said, I don't know, I have no clue. And so it's so funny that I'm in this position now."

Miss Keck is one of just three female SGA presidents in Auburn University's storied history. The first was Cindy Holland in 1988 and the second Lauren Hayes in 2009. Keck is thrilled to joined this group of distinguished women.

