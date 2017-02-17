SCLC responds to Huntsville Schools superintendent selection process

The Southern Christian Leadership Conference has issued a statement regarding the Huntsville City School Board’s recent search and selection process of a new superintendent.

On Jan. 30 the school board voted 3-2 in favor of appointing Dr. Matthew Akin the next superintendent of the district. At the time of the announcement, Akin was the superintendent in Piedmont, a small district in northeast Alabama.

The final vote was between Akin and Dr. Katrise Perera, a former superintendent in Virginia. The already close margin may have been impacted by last-minute allegations of plagiarism lobbied against Perera from an anonymous source.

After the allegation was made public there were conflicting reports as to whether it proved a disqualifying factor for Perera. The SCLC has dismissed the plagiarism charge as “erroneous,” and insists it tainted the entire selection process and subsequent vote.

The SCLC alleges the search process was “flawed, compromised, and corrupt,” and that “neither metrics, a rubric nor objective standards were implemented to rigorously evaluate and select the successful candidate based on strong criteria and sound reasoning.”

Rev. Gregory J. Bentley, President of the Huntsville Chapter of the SCLC, held a press conference Friday urging citizens to speak out against the process, which he believes “yielded a result that is not in the best interest of” the students.

Bentley’s statement concluded with a call to action, urging the school board to set aside the recent vote and begin the process all over again.

UPDATE 1:53 p.m.

School board member Michelle Watkins issued the following statement in response: “The board voted. The decision passed. We have Dr. Akin as our superintendent.”

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48