Jackson County man killed in crash

A Jackson County man was killed and another man injured Wednesday night in a two-vehicle crash on Alabama 79.

Bobby Joe Moody, 51, of Scottsboro was killed after his 1982 Dodge pickup was struck by a 2007 Saab driven by Matthew Brewer, 39, also of Scottsboro.

Moody was pronounced dead at the scene and was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt. Brewer was not injured in the wreck.

The accident occurred at 10:23 p.m. at the 90-mile marker of highway 79, just south of Skyline.

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate the accident. No further details are available.

