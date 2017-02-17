Driver indicted for manslaughter in fatal Jackson County crash

A Scottsboro man has been indicted on a manslaughter charge in connection to a deadly wreck from Feb. 17.

Authorities say Matthew Brewer, 40, crashed his 2007 Saab into a 1982 Dodge pickup truck on Alabama 79, killing one man and injuring another inside the truck. Bobby Joe Moody, 51, of Scottsboro was pronounced dead at the scene. He was reportedly not using a seat belt.

The accident occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. at the 90 mile marker on Alabama 79, just south of Skyline.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48