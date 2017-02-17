1 taken to hospital after Winchester Road wreck - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

1 taken to hospital after Winchester Road wreck

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville police tell us a woman was driving southbound toward Winchester Road when she ran off the road Friday morning.

She over corrected, rolled, and ended in the field off Winchester Road.

She was taken to Huntsville Hospital with no major injuries. 

