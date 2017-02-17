Morgan County Sheriff's Office arrest 1 on drug charges - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Morgan County Sheriff's Office arrest 1 on drug charges

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Kevin William Wallace (Morgan County Sheriff's Office) Kevin William Wallace (Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
MORGAN COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Deputies with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding in the Danville area on Wednesday, February 15.

Investigators tell us deputies identified the driver as Kevin William Wallace. Deputies saw pills and syringes in plain view in his vehicle. Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and located oxycodone and substances that field tested positive for heroin and cocaine.

Deputies also found suboxones, syringes, digital scales and a larger number of pills identified as Alprazolam.

Wallace was arrested for four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and transported to the Morgan County Jail.

Wallace’s bond was set at $4,000.    

