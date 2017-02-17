Proposal mandates all passengers use seat belts

Should passengers who ride in the backseat of your car be required by law to buckle up?

Until now, lawmakers have been content to give you some freedom in the back seat.

Researchers at the University of Alabama Center for Advanced Public safety estimate that of the 295 people that died last year not wearing a seat belt, 40 of them were back seat passengers.

Now there's a bill in the legislature that would require everyone riding in a vehicle in Alabama to buckle up.

Twenty-eight states along with the District of Columbia have laws requiring seat belts be used in all seating positions. However, 15 other states have secondary rear-seat belt laws, meaning law enforcement may write a ticket for not wearing a seat belt only when there is another citable traffic offense.

The bill here in Alabama doesn't state which category the new law could fall under. But no matter the consequence for not wearing, officers we spoke to still believe this bill is game-changer and a life saver.

"We work hundreds of thousands of wrecks. A lot of times, we hear people say I sure am glad I had my seat belt on. I can't ever remember a time when someone said, I'm glad I didn't have my seat belt on," said Chief Deputy Randy Christian, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The bill is titled the Roderic Deshaun Scott Seat Belt Safety Act. It's named after an Alabama high school student who died in an accident while riding in the back seat without wearing a belt.

If the bill passes, it could go into effect by March 1 if it moves through the legislature fast enough.

