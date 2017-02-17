Weekend Events Around the Valley - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Weekend Events Around the Valley

(WAFF) -

$2 off coupon for Alabama RV Show

Pro Wrestling in Hartselle

Rocket City Consignment Sale

Sable Raven Viking Festival

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • NewsMore>>

  • Huntsville Utilities still working to restore power after Saturday storms

    Huntsville Utilities still working to restore power after Saturday storms

    Sunday, May 21 2017 1:07 PM EDT2017-05-21 17:07:28 GMT

    With the wide area of damage, crews are working in the elements as quickly as safely possible to restore all affected customers.

    More >>

    With the wide area of damage, crews are working in the elements as quickly as safely possible to restore all affected customers.

    More >>

  • "Armed and dangerous" murder suspect on the loose in Madison Co.

    "Armed and dangerous" murder suspect on the loose in Madison Co.

    Saturday, May 20 2017 8:28 PM EDT2017-05-21 00:28:13 GMT

    Madison County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing in progress just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

    More >>

    Madison County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a stabbing in progress just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

    More >>

  • Madison County Sheriff announces his retirement

    Madison County Sheriff announces his retirement

    Saturday, May 20 2017 2:57 PM EDT2017-05-20 18:57:49 GMT
    Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning (Source: WAFF)Madison County Sheriff Blake Dorning (Source: WAFF)

    Mad County Sherriff Blake Dorning is retiring after 15 years as sheriff and 33 years of service to Madison County.

    More >>

    Mad County Sherriff Blake Dorning is retiring after 15 years as sheriff and 33 years of service to Madison County.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly