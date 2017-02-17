Morning Headlines: Tuskegee University Archives release historic audio recordings

Tuskegee University Archives release historic audio recordings

In honor of Black History Month, the Tuskegee University Libraries released a collection of historic audio recordings dating back to the 1950s.By accessing Tuskegee University's Archives Repository website, people around the world can listen to never before heard speeches given by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Jackie Robinson and Muhammad Ali.

Trump praises his 'fine-tuned machine,' says media dishonest

The leaks are real. But the news about them is fake. The White House is a fine-tuned machine. Russia is a ruse. For its stunning moments and memorable one-liners, Donald Trump's first solo news conference as president has no rivals in recent memory.

Spotty Saturday showers

A bit of a chilly start this morning but ample sunshine will make for a nice warm up. We’ll rebound into the upper 60s this afternoon. The pollen count is high and will remain high for much of the weekend and into next week. Cloud cover increases tonight, keeping temperatures from falling as quickly. Saturday morning lows will be in the middle 40s. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48