Board discusses HCS superintendent contract

They've picked the new superintendent, now they need to figure out his contract. That was the big topic of discussion at tonight's Huntsville City School Board meeting.

Salary was the most contentious point, but the board finally agreed to offer Dr. Matthew Akin a base salary of $179,500.

Board member Walker McGinnis argued for a $195K salary, while Pam Hill and Michele Watkins argued for a $175K salary. A motion for a $175K salary was voted down 3-2. The offer for $179.5K was then approved.

It wasn't all arguing, however, as for the first time with the current school board, they reached a 5-0 unanimous vote, receiving laughter and applause from those in attendance.

The contract is not final yet, and the most contentious points had to do with money. The board could not agree upon a moving allowance for Akin, voting to review rates before submitting that part of their contract offer.

The board said a lot of the contract provisions, such as the $800/month vehicle allowance, were similar to the contract which was offered to Dr. Casey Wardynski when he began as superintendent six years ago.

The board decided to meet somewhere in the middle on many points including the salary length of the contract. Some wanted a 2-year contract, others 4 years, and they decided upon a 3-year offer.

Board President Elisa Ferrell says she wouldn't term tonight's discussion as "heated."

“We're coming from different places, and we have different opinions but I think it was one of the more friendly discussions we've had, and we achieved some of our first 5-0 votes tonight, so that's a good thing,” said Ferrell.

The Board still has a few wrinkles to iron out in the contract, they hope to take care of that as soon as possible and get the contract over to Dr. Akin for him to sign OR further negotiate before that State mandated start date of March 15.

“We have to have someone in place by the 15th of March so we don't have a lot of time left,” said Ferrell.

