Roy Moore considering new public office options

A spokesperson for suspended Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore says Moore is weighing his options. Moore is considering a run for U.S. Senate as well as some other public offices.

Moore was suspended last year because of his defiance over the U.S. Supreme Court's same sex marriage decision. He was removed from the same position back in 2003 for refusing to remove a Ten Commandments monument.

It's not just the U.S. Senate seat that Moore is eyeing. That same spokesperson said he's also looking at the possibility of running for governor.

The interest in that Senate seat isn't much of a surprise. A few months ago, Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley interviewed Moore, along with several others, to fill the seat left by then U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions who is now the U.S. attorney general.

Moore's spokesperson said  the suspended chief justice's main focus right now is contesting what he describes as his wrongful suspension from the Alabama Supreme Court which he'll be back in court for in April. That suspension included his pay and benefits.

Moore's spokesperson gave the following statement:

As far as Judge Moore's future, he is being asked to run for several offices:  U.S. Senate, Governor, and Attorney General.  He is weighing his options for the future, but his main concern right now is the pending appeal to restore him to the Office he was elected to by the citizens of Alabama.

Earlier this week, Bentley announced a special election to elect a new U.S. senator next year. He's also appointed former state Attorney General Luther Strange to serve in that position until the election.

