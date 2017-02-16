Huntsville police clarify call that led to detaining councilman

On Thursday, a Huntsville police official provided a clearer picture of the call that led officers to detain a city council member earlier in the week. The Huntsville Police Department spokesman also said the department is welcome to the councilman's desire to open up a frank dialogue with the community concerning attitudes and interaction between citizens and officers.

Lt. Stacy Bates confirmed the press release from the mayor's office did not accurately indicate the severity of the situation that officers believed they were investigating. Bates said officers thought they were looking for an armed suspect when they detained Councilman Devyn Keith, who is African-American, in front of his home.

Keith, police officials and the mayor's office are on record as being on the same page. They say the officers acted properly, Keith was respectful to officers, and the incident can lead to a more positive relationship between police and the community.

However, the mayor's office press release expressing those very ideas had an error, according to Bates. He said it indicated officers were responding to a burglary call in the Terry Heights neighborhood Monday. Bates said a man actually told police two men robbed him at gunpoint, describing one as a black male on foot, armed with a pistol, wearing jeans and a black hoodie.

Keith confirmed to WAFF 48 News that he was dressed in jeans and a black hooded jacket when officers detained him outside of his home. Also, he confirmed he was never handcuffed.

Bates said with the officers did what they're trained to do with the information they had at the time.

"When we're responding to that type of call where we think we have an armed suspect who just committed a robbery, and he's going into a neighborhood, then our job is we want to protect that neighborhood. We don't want anyone else to become a victim of, maybe not just a robbery, but maybe of a shooting or something else," Bates said.

Bates said investigators later concluded the alleged victim's story did not add up, and that they were more likely the victim of theft, not armed robbery.

Keith said his neighbors tell him that police don't always treat them with the same respect they showed him, and that residents often don't show the respect he did for the officers. He said he wants to change attitudes toward police and reform community policing policies.

Bates said the police department's leadership is on board with fostering communication.

"Any way we can come together and hear both sides of the story, from the police side, from the citizens' side, and work together. What we have in Huntsville is good, we feel, for the most part. But how can we improve? Because as long as humans are involved in anything, regardless of what it is, it's never going to be perfect, so you've always got to strive to be better. We have to strive to be better as police officers and as citizens. We have to be better," Bates said. "We're more than welcome to sit down with anyone who thinks they might have some ideas or who wants to share some experiences because not only do we need to be able to learn to walk in the shoes of the people who live in these neighborhoods, but they need to see what it's like to walk in the shoes of police officers as well. We need to meet in the middle, find some common ground, and understand where both sides are coming from."

Keith and the city are working toward a town hall to get the conversation moving.

