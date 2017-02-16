Madison County deputies searching for theft suspect

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is searching for the man in these photos in connection to a theft case. (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man wanted for questioning.

The person of interest is wanted in connection to a theft that occurred at 7250 Governors Dr. West on Thursday. The crime was caught on video.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone who can identify the offender in the photos to please contact investigator Steve Finley at 256-533-8847 or e-mail him at sfinley@madisoncountyal.gov.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48