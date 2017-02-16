Alabama Shakes lead singer donates to Hospice of Limestone County

Musician Anderson East donated these items for the Hospice of Limestone County Chili Challenge. (Source: City of Athens)

Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes donated to Hospice of Limestone County. (Source: City of Athens)

Brittany Howard, lead singer of the Grammy-award winning Alabama Shakes, gave Hospice of Limestone County a nice surprise on Thursday.

Howard supports the annual Hospice of Limestone County Chili Challenge every year. The Athens-based band has previously donated autographed items. On Thursday, Howard gave event Co-Chair Lacy Beth McMunn a personal monetary donation.

Howard was joined by her grandmother, Helen West, who went to work at Hospice of Limestone County in 2003. West’s involvement developed from the support she received during the illness and death of her granddaughter and Brittany’s sister, Jamie Howard, who developed a brain tumor, lost her sight and died as a teenager in 1998.

“This is the only fundraiser for Hospice of Limestone County, and it is encouraging for organizers to see the community support from citizens, businesses, other agencies and our hometown success stories like Brittany Howard and Alabama Shakes and Anderson East,” said Chili Challenge Publicity Chair Holly Hollman.

Musician Anderson East of Athens donated an autographed T-shirt and CD for the silent auction.

This is the 29th year for the Hospice of Limestone County Chili Challenge.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Athens High School’s gym. Tickets are $10 and will be available at the door.

