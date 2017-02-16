Two Jackson County high school principals placed on leave

Two Jackson County principals have been placed on leave with pay in what school officials say are personnel matters.

Superintendent Kevin Dukes says North Jackson principal Sam Houston and Woodville principal Bruce Maples were placed on leave last Friday.

Dukes says he cannot elaborate what prompted the two to be placed on leave but an investigation is underway.

Dukes does say these are two separate incidents are not connected. Dukes says Dr. Dianne Brooks will be the interim principal at North Jackson and Dr. Camille Wright Tankersley will be the interim principal at Woodville.

Both will serve as interim principals for a 10-day period. Dukes says the school board will address the situation once the investigation is complete.

