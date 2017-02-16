Future of Alabama education under debate

"I can tell you, education in this state sucks," said Gov. Robert Bentley.

That statement from the governor got a lot of reaction, be it good, bad or ugly. But it also started a conversation about whether or not education in Alabama really does suck.

Future teacher Brittany Locke was listening. She's a year out from graduation at Athens State University.

"How is that supposed to make me feel? What purpose does that statement serve?" said Locke.

"For me, as a future educator, I guess it was a push harder if he feels that way. Well, I just want to push harder to be the best that I can be to service the students," she said.

Bentley was citing the National Assessment of Educational Progress report when he blasted the system last November. It sort of acts as the nation's report card on achievement.

Alabama ranks dead last behind all 50 states and the District of Columbia in fourth grade math. And reading wasn't much better.

We sat down with educators and district leaders for their insights and thoughts on the governor's statement.

"My first reaction was that this was a really honest moment of frustration, expressed poorly, obviously," said state school board member Mary Scott Hunter.

"We're not deterred, I think the governor's comments was a way to express his concern and his hopefulness that we can work together and provide a better education environment for our students," said Patricia Sims, dean of Athens State College of Education.

They agree that the difference between success and failure for a child in Alabama's school system is up against a number of factors, including parental involvement, poverty, standardized curriculum across all districts, qualified teachers, and legislation. But the one factor we heard the most was funding.

"Funding is not equal or equitable across our school systems," said Tedi Gordon, an Athens State professor.

"Funding, because funding makes a difference. I know that there are many proponents of we don't need more money, we need to fix what we have. But we have such a diverse population, students have diverse and unique learning needs," said Sims.

If we go back to the report and look at what is spent on a child, Alabama is at the bottom of the list. Tennessee is at 25. Number one is Massachusetts.

The results are eye-opening, Alabama spends about half per student compared to Tennessee and nearly two-thirds less than Massachusetts. That doesn't even factor in the vast difference in funding that cities and counties contribute in sales and property taxes and sometimes voted down by the very communities they serve.

"Per pupil, expenditures do matter. I pay attention to those, but it’s not the only part of the equation. Having a plan, having expectations," said Hunter.

According to our new state superintendent, Michael Sentence, brought in from top-rated Massachusetts, we don't even have a plan.

"We don't have a strategic plan to raise math achievement in this state. We don't have a strategic plan to raise the achievement for science or for reading," said Sentence.

Many educators believe things could change today that would pull Alabama from the bottom of the list, however, lawmakers and educators need to agree on it.

That is funding the Alabama Reading Initiative as well as the Alabama Math, Science & Technology Initiative, allowing local school districts more flexibility on how to spend federal and state dollars and smaller class sizes.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48