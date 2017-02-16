GoFundMe for College 

The Huntsville Police Department D.U.I. Task Force will be conducting Traffic Safety Checkpoints tonight. The Task Force utilizes data provided by the State that determines traffic accident hotspots across the city. There are 40 designated hotspots throughout Huntsville and they will be conducting checkpoints at any number of those locations. If you are stopped at a Traffic Safety Checkpoint, be prepared to present your driver license, proof of insurance and vehicle tag registratio...