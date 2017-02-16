Florence man charged with robbery and assault

A Florence man has been charged with robbery, burglary, and assault.

Aaron L. Johnson, 27 was arrested Thursday stem from an alleged incident in early February.

Police responded to the 100 block of Woodland Road to a reported robbery and assault. According to the 65-year-old victim, Johnson forced his way into the home over a disputed debt and assaulted the victim with a blunt object.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he received treatment for his non-life threatening injuries. Responding officers collected evidence from the scene validating the victim’s story.

Investigators tell us Johnson was located by patrol officers on Wednesday and was arrested.

He is currently being held in the LCDC on bond totaling $56,000.

