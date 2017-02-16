Panini Pressed Sandwiches

How to Cook Panini

Using a panini grill: Preheat the machine. Add your sandwich and cook per the manufacturer's instructions until golden and crisp, 3 to 5 minutes.



On the stove: Preheat skillet with oil to medium low. Add sandwich, then press a heavy pan on top to weigh it down. Cook until golden and crisp, 3 to 4 minutes per side.

Endless Varies like these make this a perfect winter-warm up meal:

Caprese: Brush sliced Italian bread with olive oil. Fill with 2 slices each fresh mozzarella and tomato, and fresh basil leaves; season with salt & pepper.

Prosciutto Caprese: Make Caprese Panini above, adding thin slices prosciutto and shaved Parmesan to the sandwich.

Pesto Turkey Caprese : Make Caprese Panini above; brush the inside of bread with pesto instead of olive oil and add roasted turkey breast.

Chicken Saltimbocca: Brush the inside of a split ciabatta roll with pesto. Fill with sliced grilled chicken, fontina and prosciutto, and chopped fresh sage (or basil).

Apple-Manchego: Brush the inside of a split soft roll with olive oil and fig jam. Fill with sliced apple and manchego cheese; season with salt.

Roast Beef–Onion: Spread Dijon mustard on sourdough bread. Layer Gruyere, sliced roast beef, caramelized onions and more Gruyere between the bread.

