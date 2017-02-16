Morning Headlines: House GOP batting around options for revamping health law

House GOP batting around options for revamping health law

With the Republican drive to craft a new health care plan sputtering, House GOP leaders are offering options to rank-and-file lawmakers for replacing President Barack Obama's health care law with a conservative approach dominated by tax breaks and a transition away from today's Medicaid program.

Congress blocks rule barring mentally impaired from guns

Congress on Wednesday sent President Donald Trump legislation blocking an Obama-era rule designed to keep guns out of the hands of certain mentally disabled people. On a vote of 57-43, the Senate backed the resolution, just one of several early steps by the Republican-led Congress to undo regulations implemented by former President Barack Obama.

Showers returns this weekend

Bundle up this morning! Despite temperatures are starting out in the upper 20s and lower 30s, we’ll rebound nicely by this afternoon. With ample sunshine, highs will be just shy of 60°.